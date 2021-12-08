Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

