Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 721,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,780,000. Sony Group accounts for 2.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sony Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

