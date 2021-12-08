Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 233 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,638.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 96,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.