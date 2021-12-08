Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $62.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

