Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

CRNCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

