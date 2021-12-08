Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($1.19). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

CZR stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 35,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.