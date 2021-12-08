Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($1.19). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.
CZR stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 35,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
