Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CDRE stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,937. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

