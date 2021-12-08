Cadence Bank NA Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

