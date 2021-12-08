C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.44.

C3.ai stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.88. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

