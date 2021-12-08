Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

BYRN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $373.10 million, a PE ratio of -116.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

