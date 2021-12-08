Brother Industries, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.