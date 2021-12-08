Brother Industries, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.