Brokers Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.72.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

