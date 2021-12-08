Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $135.22

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,869. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

