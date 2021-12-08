Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) PT at GBX 1,594

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,594 ($21.14).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.91) to GBX 1,170 ($15.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.55) to GBX 1,450 ($19.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON POLY traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,328.38 ($17.62). 1,085,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,695.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

