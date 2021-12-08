Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $13.20

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.