Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $19.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,403. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

