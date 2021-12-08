Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) PT at $9.82

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

