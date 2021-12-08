Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 620

Informa plc (LON:INF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.49).

INF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

INF stock traded up GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 508.20 ($6.74). 2,117,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 529.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 527.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

