Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $200.43

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.75. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,129. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.