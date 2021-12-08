Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $17.25

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

CommScope stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 81,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CommScope by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

