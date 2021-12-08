Brokerages Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RenovoRx.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ RNXT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
