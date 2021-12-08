Brokerages Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RenovoRx.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

