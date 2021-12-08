Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.05 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post $271.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

OHI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 2,769,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.