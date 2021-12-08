Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $12.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65. Heska has a 12 month low of $129.00 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the third quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Heska by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

