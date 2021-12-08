Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 14,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,541. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

