Brokerages Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.12. aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $13.10.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 51.7% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

