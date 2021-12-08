Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

