Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Shares of SQZ opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

