Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.