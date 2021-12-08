Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $7,828,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 602,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,227. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.