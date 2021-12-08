Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CTG stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

