Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 177,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

