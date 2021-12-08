Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,500 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

