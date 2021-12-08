Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $660.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $580.00 to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

