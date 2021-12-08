Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

