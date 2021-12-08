Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.