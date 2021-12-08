Brian Larose Buys 5,125 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

