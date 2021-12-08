Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.71

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 2.7104 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Braskem has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Braskem to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.