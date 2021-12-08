Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.89. 5,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

