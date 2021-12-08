BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 404 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 404 ($5.36) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.19% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

