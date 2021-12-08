BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPMP. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BPMP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 303,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,427. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $16,276,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

