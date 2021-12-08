Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BSX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 183,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

