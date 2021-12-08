BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,935 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $410,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.