Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

