Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $279.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

