Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

