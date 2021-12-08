Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.