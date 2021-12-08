Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 982 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

