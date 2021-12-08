BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of SFIX opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $8,510,000. Yale University raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

