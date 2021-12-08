Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.87 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Approximately 1,145,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,301,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.69. The company has a market cap of £88.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

