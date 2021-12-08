Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

